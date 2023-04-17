What’s behind the fighting in Sudan and what does it mean?

KHARTOUM - A long-simmering dispute in Sudan between the army and a rival paramilitary group exploded in April into a full-blown battle for control of the North African nation. Dozens of people were reported dead and hundreds injured, with fears mounting the clashes could lead to a civil war and draw in regional powers.

The violence upended plans for a power-sharing government that was set to pave the way for democratic elections and potentially restore billions of dollars of frozen foreign aid.

Progress was being closely watched by Western powers and Russia and China, which both have interests in Sudan’s strategic Red Sea coastline and mineral resources.

How did it come to this?

Sudan’s military has long been the country’s pre-eminent power broker. It propped up dictator Omar al-Bashir for three decades before ousting him in 2019 after months of protests against runaway inflation and state brutality.

Then in 2021, the army led by Lieutenant-General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan toppled the uneasy transitional coalition of civilian and military figures that had run the nation after the popular uprising.

The coup sparked unrest and a deadly crackdown by security forces, dashing hopes for a speedy transition to democracy.

With the generals in near-total control, a long-running rivalry came to the fore between the military and a powerful militia known as the Rapid Support Forces, which had helped overthrow Mr Bashir.

Who are the Rapid Support Forces?

The RSF has origins in the government-backed janjaweed militias that terrorised Sudan’s western region of Darfur during fighting there in the early 2000s, and is led by one-time camel trader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

A former enforcer for Mr Bashir, Mr Dagalo helped overthrow him in 2019 and became deputy of the quasi-presidential Sovereign Council, basically Sudan’s second-in-command.

While lacking air power and tanks, the RSF is a seasoned fighting force that has waged counter-insurgencies for years, and played a part in the Saudi Arabia-led war against Houthi rebels in Yemen. It may number as many as 70,000 fighters, according to the International Crisis Group.

Under the army’s proposed power-sharing pact, the RSF – which has its own command structure, wealth and commercial interests – would have been folded into the regular military, losing its independence. That would have been a bitter blow for Mr Dagalo, who is thought to harbour presidential ambitions and has forged close ties with Russia in recent years.

How widespread is the conflict?

Fighting has engulfed parts of Khartoum, the capital, and there’s been violence in several other cities across Sudan, including Nyala and el-Fasher in Darfur, as well as in Blue Nile state bordering Ethiopia.

Both sides have claimed to control key infrastructure such as the international airport and public broadcaster, and their statements give no sign of let-up, stoking fears of a full-blown civil war.