Sudan's capital echoes with gunfire as US pushes to extend truce

KHARTOUM - Sudan’s army and a paramilitary force battled in Khartoum on Thursday, testing US and African efforts to pause a conflict that has turned residential areas into war zones and sent tens of thousands of people fleeing for their lives.

Hundreds of people have been killed in nearly two weeks of conflict between the army and a rival paramilitary force - the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) - which are locked in a power struggle threatening to destabilise the wider region.

An RSF statement accused the army of carrying out air strikes on its forces on Thursday and spreading “false rumours”, making no reference to a proposal for peace talks which the army said came from an African regional bloc known as the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

An army statement said its forces had taken control of most of the country’s regions but added “the situation is a bit complicated in some parts of the capital”, noting it was in the process of defeating what it called a large deployment of RSF.

The sound of air strikes and anti-aircraft fire could be heard in the capital Khartoum and the nearby cities of Omdurman and Bahri, witnesses and Reuters journalists said.

An existing three-day ceasefire brought about a partial lull in fighting, but is due to expire at midnight (6am on Friday, Singapore time).

Many foreign nationals remain stuck in Sudan despite an exodus marking one of the largest such evacuations since the withdrawal of US-led forces from Afghanistan in 2021.

Sudanese civilians, who have been struggling to find food, water and fuel, continued to flee Khartoum on Thursday.

The army late on Wednesday said its leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, had given initial approval to the IGAD plan to extend the truce for another 72 hours and to send an army envoy to the South Sudan capital, Juba, for talks.

The military said the presidents of South Sudan, Kenya and Djibouti worked on a proposal that includes extending the truce and talks between the two forces, whose conflict derailed a transition to civilian democracy after a 2021 military coup.

IGAD reaffirmed an earlier call for an immediate cessation of hostilities, de-escalation and a return to the negotiating table.

A statement by the bloc made no mention of Juba talks.