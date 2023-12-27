Proposed new rules for PMAs in S’pore: What are the regulations in other parts of the world?

On Dec 14, the Active Mobility Advisory Panel proposed a new set of rules restricting the use of personal mobility aids (PMAs).

The additional restrictions included reducing the speed limit of motorised PMAs from 10kmh to 6kmh, and restricting mobility scooters to users with health conditions or certified walking difficulties.

The panel studied rules and regulations in jurisdictions overseas while reviewing the current rules.

Here’s a look at PMA regulations in different places worldwide.

Where mobility aids are allowed

In Singapore, PMAs are allowed on all public paths and in many indoor spaces such as shopping malls and supermarkets, but they are banned on roads.

In the United States, state and local governments and businesses must allow persons with disabilities who use mobility devices into all areas that members of the public are allowed to enter, according to the Department of Justice.

Businesses may establish rules such as those to limit the speed of such devices or to specify no-go areas within the premises.

In places such as the United Kingdom, Japan and Canada, PMAs are allowed on most public transport vehicles.