Malls, supermarkets welcome personal mobility aid users but others voice safety concerns

But Singaporeans face a “perennial problem” as it is difficult to seek compensation from PMA riders who cause damage, said Mr Srinivasan.

Even if victims seek compensation, no damages will be paid for by the riders if they are not financially stable. It is also difficult to identify riders and many of them ride away after colliding with property or people as there are no licence plates, he added.

“There is no way to find out unless there is some form of identification for PMA vehicles.”

Mr Srinivasan said it should be made compulsory for PMA riders to buy insurance so owners can make claims to payout any damages incurred.

In September 2019, a PMA rider crashed into an automated sliding glass door at the Singapore General Hospital, causing the door to fall. In June 2019, a woman on a PMA crashed into a glass door at Toa Payoh Bus Interchange after causing it to shatter and left the scene immediately.

In accordance with the Active Mobility Act, PMAs have to keep to a maximum motorised speed of 10kmh on outdoor paths, but there are no regulations for speed limits in indoor spaces.

The penalty for riding a non-compliant PMA on a public path outdoors is a fine of up to $5,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both.

A mobility scooter would weigh between 20kg and 40kg while an electric wheelchair would weigh between 15kg and 30kg, said PMA retailer Mobot’s general manager Chew Boon Hur. There are no restrictions on the maximum weight or width of PMAs, while personal mobility devices (PMD) have a maximum unladen weight of 20kg and maximum device width of 70cm.

Motorised PMDs, which include e-scooters, hoverboards and unicycles, have a maximum motorised device speed of 25kmh. Unlike PMAs, they are not allowed on public footpaths, which consist of paths beside roads and within Housing Board estates.

In March 2022, the Active Mobility Advisory Panel (Amap) said a review of the implementation of restrictive rules surrounding PMAs was ongoing. The review followed a spate of complaints from residents that such devices were abused by those without mobility issues.

Amap chairman Baey Yam Keng in March 2022 mentioned the possibility of requiring potential users to obtain a doctor’s certificate to prove their disability. Although PMAs are designed for those with mobility challenges, there are currently no regulations on who can purchase these devices.

Panel member Steven Lim told ST in November that the review is still ongoing and more details will be released when it is completed, although he did not specify a date.

PMA retailers that ST spoke to said they did not think any restrictions, both on the purchase and indoor use of mobility aids, should be imposed.

Mr Warren Chew, managing director of Falcon Mobility, explained that mobility aids usually do not exceed a speed of 8kmh and the majority of the retailers would only sell vehicles with built-in controllers which limit their speed to 10kmh. According to the Active Mobility Act, it is an offence to sell vehicles which are non-compliant and are able to go beyond the speed limit.

The elderly in Singapore typically prefer mobility scooters to other aids, he added, as these are stable and easy to ride, and many use them for essential activities such as visiting clinics and supermarkets.

Mobot’s general manager Chew Boon Hur agreed, saying that the elderly find motorised mobility aids, which are usually priced between $1,000 and $3,000, “an essential tool to increase their independence and quality of life”. Instead of being pushed about in a wheelchair, which they fear is associated with the stigma of “being unhelpful to society”, they prefer to use scooters to move around.

He pointed out that restricting the use of PMAs indoors would defeat the purpose, saying: “If users are not allowed to park or drive inside malls, they might not be able to walk that 200m distance from the mall entrance to the supermarket.”

He also feels there is no need to stipulate an age or medical condition to decide who can use a mobility scooter as having to produce proof of disability may discourage those who genuinely need mobility aids from buying them.

He said: “Some of our customers are not disabled. But they are plus-sized and might not be able to walk long distances. However, the general public might view them as young and able-bodied and deem them unfit to use a PMA.

“We believe that mobility scooters must remain accessible to those who need them as it gives them a better quality of life.”