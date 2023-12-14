Panel proposes limiting mobility scooters to those certified to have difficulty walking

SINGAPORE - Only people who are certified to have walking difficulties or medical needs should be allowed to use personal mobility aids, a review panel has proposed.

In its proposal submitted to the Ministry of Transport on Dec 14, the Active Mobility Advisory Panel (Amap) said that in recent years, there have been rising concerns that able-bodied people have been misusing mobility aids, particularly mobility scooters. These include concerns over dangerous riding, speeding and overly large mobility aids.

In addition, to prevent the misuse of these devices, the 16-member advisory panel recommended that the Government reduce the speed limit of all motorised personal mobility aids - including motorised wheelchairs - from 10kmh to 6kmh, the typical walking speed.

This is to better reflect the intended use of mobility aids, which is to replace walking for users with mobility challenges, said Amap. Mobility aids can be used on footpaths and cycling tracks, but not on roads.

Amap could not provide an estimated number of active mobility-aid users or devices in Singapore, as these devices do not have to be registered upon purchase.

But the panel said it expects the number of such users to increase as Singapore’s population ages.

On obtaining certification of a medical need, eligible users can use existing relevant certification or disability identification, such as concession cards for commuters with disabilities. This is to reduce the need for genuine users to undergo another medical assessment just to obtain a medical memo, said the panel.

Amap said it has proposed a targeted approach for certification that covers only mobility scooters. This is to minimise the impact on users with genuine needs who are using manual and motorised wheelchairs.

The panel decided against applying a blanket exemption for seniors above a certain age from providing medical certification to use a mobility aid. That is because this could encourage able-bodied people to walk less and use a mobility aid instead, which will be undesirable for Singapore’s ageing population, said the panel.

The use of such devices should still be based on a user’s needs, regardless of age, said Amap.

The panel said implementation details would be finalised after further discussion with the relevant agencies if the Government accepts its recommendations.

With regard to the proposed reduction of speed limits for all motorised mobility aids, Amap conducted a study of overseas jurisdictions and found that many have imposed similar speed limits for mobility aids on paths.

For example, the United Kingdom sets a 6.4kmh limit on paths, while Benidorm, Spain, has a 4kmh restriction.

Given that many users of existing devices can travel at speeds of up to 10kmh in Singapore, the panel also recommends that the Government put in place transitional measures that allow current users to continue using their existing devices at the proposed limit of 6kmh.

Amap said that as a gauge of how fast they are riding, users can use the walking speed of other path users, which will be between 4kmh and 6kmh.