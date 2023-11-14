Man calls for parking zone for PMA scooters after elderly parents receive ‘advisory’ at AMK Hub

SINGAPORE - Mr Tan Chin Heng’s family lunch outing at AMK Hub on Nov 12 was interrupted when a security guard took issue with his elderly parents’ mobility scooters, which were parked next to the escalator on level two of the mall.

Speaking to The Straits Times, Mr Tan, 47, said his 86-year-old father and 75-year-old mother have been using personal mobility aid (PMA) scooters for about six years as they are unable to stand or walk for prolonged periods.

He added that they have been living in Ang Mo Kio for over 40 years and his parents have entered AMK Hub with their PMA scooters regularly.

On Nov 12, while they were dining at Xin Wang Hong Kong Cafe, a security guard approached them and asked them to move their scooters to level one, without specifying a designated space.

They were also issued a parking advisory, which read: “Please be advised that your vehicle is parking indiscriminately within AMK premises. Please park in the designated parking lots provided to avoid obstruction.”

Mr Tan said his parents became very worried and decided to leave the mall immediately. They did not finish their meal.

“When the elderly see a piece of white paper, they immediately think it’s a fine and are scared of burdening their children.”

Mr Tan said if the mall has specific rules about PMA scooters, it should have put up signs to inform visitors.

“If we knew (about the rule), we would have chosen a place that was elderly-friendly or PMA-friendly for our meal,” he said.

In response to ST’s queries, a spokesperson for AMK Hub said its security guard advised the family to move the scooters for “the safety of other visitors”.

“We would like to assure all that AMK Hub is an inclusive mall for shoppers of all ages and abilities.

“The safety and well-being of our shoppers, tenants, and employees are of utmost importance to us,” the spokesperson added.

AMK Hub has not confirmed whether there is a designated parking space for PMA scooters on the ground floor.

Mr Tan shared his encounter on TikTok on Sunday. His post has since amassed over 200,000 views and 900 comments.