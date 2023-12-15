Proposal to restrict mobility scooters to those with medical needs will weed out misuse, say users

SINGAPORE - A review panel’s proposal to restrict mobility scooters to users with health conditions or certified walking difficulties will ensure that these devices are used only by those who truly need them, and not by able-bodied people who ride them out of convenience, said users.

In a proposal to the Ministry of Transport on Dec 14, the Active Mobility Advisory Panel (Amap) also recommended that the speed limit of all motorised personal mobility aids (PMAs) be lowered from 10kmh to 6kmh. PMAs, including motorised wheelchairs, are generally bigger and heavier than devices such as bicycles, so travelling at 10kmh may endanger other path users, said the panel.

Some PMA users who spoke to The Straits Times responded positively to the panel’s proposal for mobility scooter users to provide certification of a medical need for the use of the device.

Others, however, had reservations about the suggested speed limit.

Miss Tan Li Li, who has used a motorised wheelchair for 34 years due to polio, supports the panel’s recommendation for medical certification, as she finds herself frequently giving way to able-bodied mobility scooter users who speed recklessly on footpaths and in MRT stations.

“I know that they can actually walk, because they can stand up from their PMAs. So why are they using these devices in the first place, and taking space away from users who are really disabled?” the 52-year-old book binder asked in Mandarin.

Mr Adam Heng, 61, who has been using a mobility scooter since he injured his hip bone in October 2022, is in favour of the recommendation, citing encounters with people abusing the privilege of using a PMA.

“Some share the PMAs with their families, letting their children ride these devices on the pavement. Some also use the PMAs to do food deliveries,” said the cleaning supervisor.

He added: “When I asked why they were riding the PMAs, these riders said they were too lazy to ride their bicycles as they did not want to wear helmets.”

Even so, Mr Heng raised concerns about obtaining a doctor’s memo, since it could be “a bit troublesome” to go to the clinic or hospital.