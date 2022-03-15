'Pseudo-motorcycle without COE': Panel considering new rules for devices like PMAs, cargo bikes

SINGAPORE - The Active Mobility Advisory Panel (AMAP), which recommends measures to ensure footpaths and cycling paths are safely used, is looking at whether new rules are needed for increasingly popular devices such as cargo bikes and recumbent bicycles.

It is also in discussions about whether more restrictive rules surrounding who can use personal mobility aids (PMA) should be put in place, following complaints from residents who are concerned that such devices are being abused by those without mobility issues.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport and AMAP chairman Baey Yam Keng on Tuesday (March 15) said that this is part of the panel's work to stay ahead of emerging trends before they become a problem, speaking on radio and during a Facebook live session with SPH Media radio station One FM 91.3.

"I got a lot of complaints from residents (on PMAs) that they are becoming like a pseudo-motorcycle without COE (certificate of entitlement)," he said.

"We decided to go ahead before it becomes a problem and look at these different types of newer forms of mobility devices... whether there is a need to look at the rules now or to review the rules."

These may take the form of new restrictions on devices or riders.

"(For PMAs), does a person need to get a doctor's certificate to say he is disabled or has a mobility issue? There could be a possibility that people are abusing it," he said.