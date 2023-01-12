Nearly 1 in 5 Brazilians back rioters: Poll

RIO DE JANEIRO - Nearly one in five Brazilians said they approve of Sunday’s capital rampage carried out by backers of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, according to results of a poll released on Wednesday by Atlas Intelligence.

The poll is the first major opinion survey in the wake of the political violence.

To the question: “Do you agree with the actions of Bolsonaro protesters” who stormed Congress, the presidency and supreme court in Brasilia on Sunday, 18.4 per cent of 2,200 respondents said “yes”.

Nearly 76 per cent disagreed with the actions, and 5.8 per cent had no opinion.

Fifty-three per cent of respondents said the invasions were “totally unjustified”, while 27.5 per cent said they were “partly justified” and 10.5 per cent “completely justified”.

Just over half said Mr Bolsonaro was responsible for the acts that shocked many in Brazil, according to the poll conducted by the Sao Paulo-based data company over two days after the riots.

The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

On Sunday, several thousand so-called “bolsonaristas” demanding the ouster of democratically elected leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva forced their way into the three buildings, causing massive property damage.

The poll also found that Mr Lula’s approval rate was now 51 per cent.

Disapproval of Lula was at 42 per cent in the Atlasintel poll.

His government was considered “good” or “great” by 41.3 per cent of those surveyed, while 38.4 per cent saw it as “bad” or “terrible”.

Security boosted

Mr Lula’s 11-day-old administration is still dealing with the fallout of the riot, with security boosted in Brasilia on Wednesday as Bolsonaro supporters continued their calls for fresh anti-government protests.

In an invitation posted on social media, Bolsonaro backers were urged to turn out in Brasilia and other cities in a country left deeply divided by October elections in which leftist Mr Lula narrowly beat far-right Mr Bolsonaro.