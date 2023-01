BRASILIA - Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took office Sunday for a third term as president of Brazil, capping a remarkable comeback for the veteran leftist after he defeated far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro in October elections.

The 77-year-old ex-metalworker, who previously led Brazil from 2003 to 2010, took the oath of office before Congress, vowing to “maintain, defend and obey the constitution” as he returned to lead Latin America’s biggest economy after a bitterly divisive election. AFP