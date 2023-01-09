World leaders condemn anti-government mob attacks in Brazil

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden assailed Sunday’s attacks by supporters of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil as “outrageous”, as condemnation poured in from around the world against mobs that smashed their way into the halls of power in Brasilia.

Mr Biden condemned “the assault on democracy” in Brazil, after supporters of far-right former president Bolsonaro invaded the country’s Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court.

“I condemn the assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil. Brazil’s democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined,” Mr Biden said on Twitter.

He added that he looked forward to continuing to work with leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who defeated Mr Bolsonaro in a fraught election last year.

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the actions.

“The will of the Brazilian people and the democratic institutions must be respected!” he tweeted, adding that “President @LulaOficial can count on France’s unwavering support”.

As part of an outpouring of support for Lula after the stunning scenes in Brazil’s capital, Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez assailed the “coup attempt” by supporters of Bolsonaro.

Fellow South American leaders in Chile, Colombia and Venezuela deplored the mob action, and French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted his support for Mr Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the leftist who took office as Brazil’s leader a week ago.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan tweeted that “President (Joe) Biden is following the situation closely and our support for Brazil’s democratic institutions is unwavering.”

Brazil’s democracy, he added, “will not be shaken by violence”.