Facebook owner Meta removing content backing Brazil assault

STOCKHOLM - Facebook parent Meta said on Monday it is removing content supporting or praising the weekend ransacking of Brazilian government buildings by anti-democratic demonstrators.

Tens of thousands of supporters of Brazil’s far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro smashed presidential palace windows, flooded parts of Congress with a sprinkler system and ransacked rooms in the Supreme Court in a more than three hour uprising.

“In advance of the election, we designated Brazil as a temporary high-risk location and have been removing content calling for people to take up arms or forcibly invade Congress, the Presidential palace and other federal buildings,” a Meta spokesman said.

“We are also designating this as a violating event, which means we will remove content that supports or praises these actions,” he said. “We are actively following the situation and will continue removing content that violates our policies.”

Leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took office on Jan 1 after defeating Mr Bolsonaro in a runoff election in October, ending Brazil’s most right-wing government in decades.

Mr Bolsonaro refused to concede defeat and some supporters have claimed the election was stolen.

People took to social media and messaging platforms from Twitter, Telegram and TikTok to YouTube and Facebook, to organise protests.

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has ordered social media platforms to block users spreading anti-democratic propaganda.