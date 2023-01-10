What led up to the attack on Brazil’s government?

BRASILIA – Thousands of supporters of Brazilian ex-president Jair Bolsonaro stormed Congress, the presidential palace and the top court in Brasilia on Sunday, in what some saw as an attempt to trigger a military coup.

Many Bolsonaro supporters have been pleading with the military to step in ever since President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won a tightly contested runoff election on Oct 30.

It was the worst attack on Brazil’s key institutions since the end of a military dictatorship and return to democracy in the 1980s and came after a bitter campaign that underscored the country’s deep divisions.

1. What made the election so dramatic?

It featured two larger-than-life figures representing opposite ends of the political spectrum.

Mr Lula, a leftist and former labour union leader, is revered by those who credit him with implementing policies that lifted millions out of poverty during his two terms in office from 2003-11, and reviled by others who see him as a symbol of corruption.

He was found guilty of money laundering and corruption in 2017 and sentenced to almost 10 years in prison.

A 77-year-old cancer survivor, Mr Lula was released in 2019 after the Supreme Court adopted a new policy on detention during appeals, and the Court annulled his conviction on procedural grounds in 2021.

Mr Bolsonaro, 67, is a former army captain who was stabbed while on the campaign trail in 2018 and has been hospitalised several times as a result of that attack.

His supporters consider him a guardian of traditional family values and an anti-corruption crusader, important campaign topics in a generally conservative nation.

The president’s opponents have labelled him a far-right authoritarian and accuse him of advancing sexism, racism and homophobia.

2. What happened in the election?

Mr Lula narrowly defeated Mr Bolsonaro in the runoff, obtaining 51 per cent of the votes to 49 per cent of his rival.

Mr Lula took office on Jan 1 promising to unify a country whose divisions were if anything deepened by the campaign.

Bolsonaro supporters set fire to cars in the central region of Brasília on the day Mr Lula was certified and a bomb was found in a fuel truck in the vicinity of the city’s international airport in late December.