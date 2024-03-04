No textbook approach on Gaza: Schools in US, Britain are on their own if they want to discuss the war

DALTON, Georgia and LONDON - Some schools in the United States see the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza as a teachable moment to instil the value of critical thinking, tolerance and empathy in students.

Others duck the subject, fearing backlash from their divided local communities.

In either case, schools in the US, and in Britain too, are largely on their own if they want to help students understand the war as it enters its sixth month.

In the US, there is little by way of guidance from the federal or state governments and it is up to the judgment of local school boards, administrators and teachers to figure out how to tackle the topic in social studies or world history classes, or current affairs clubs.

Ms Morgan Patel, a high school geography teacher with Maryland’s Montgomery County Public Schools, coped by setting up ground rules to achieve the goal she set herself: a respectful conversation about the Israel-Hamas war.

“Try not to generalise your experience; you are an ‘I’, not a ‘we’” was one of her rules, meant to cool heads in a class that included Muslim, Arab, Jewish and Israeli students, who are aged between 14 and 17.

For Mr Joe Nappi, who was named New Jersey’s State Teacher of the Year in 2023, a key objective in his social studies class was to equip students to think critically about how to get accurate information on a topic that is many-sided.

“If we’re not going to give our students the skills and the resources and the context to try to make sense of this, then we’re kind of trusting them to figure it out on social media,” Mr Nappi, who teaches at Monmouth Regional High School, told ABC News.

Beyond having access to trustworthy information lies the challenge of building the trust to have an open-minded conversation about a polarising topic.

Ms Patel said that talking about the real-time Israel-Hamas war made her anxious, although she had had experience in teaching about bloody conflicts – like the partition of India and Pakistan.

“We’re not looking to choose sides here. We’re showing injustices that are happening on both sides,” she told Chalkbeat, a non-profit news organisation specialising in education reporting.

But it has not been easy for schools to remain impartial, even when that has been the intention.

Soon after Hamas’ Oct 7 attack in Israel that left 1,200 dead, according to Israeli tallies, New York City’s education officials committed to providing resources to facilitate discussions about the crisis and supporting students in being “compassionate global citizens”.

For instance, middle and high school principals in the district will get mandatory training in March on navigating difficult conversations, and more teaching materials will be made available on handling anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.