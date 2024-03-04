Israel-Hamas lessons to be further customised by age group, teachers to get more support: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Education’s Character and Citizenship Education (CCE) lesson on the Israel-Hamas conflict will be better scoped for students of different age groups, while teachers will get additional support in delivering the lesson, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said on March 4.

Speaking during the debate on his ministry’s budget, Mr Chan reiterated that CCE is an integral part of the education provided to Singapore students, given the difficulty of building a national identity when its multi-racial and multi-religious society is subjected to civilisational and religious forces.

The latest escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict is a stark reminder that external events can affect Singaporeans in different ways and even fracture our society if not well managed, he said while acknowledging feedback from teachers and parents on the lesson materials.

“If we agree on the intent of CCE, then we must keep striving to improve our delivery,” he said. “We are fully committed to equipping our teachers to help our children better navigate this complex world.”

Mr Chan was responding to questions filed by MPs about the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) CCE lesson on the Israel-Hamas conflict, which is taught to upper primary students, secondary students, and pre-university students. The lesson had sparked discussion online in recent weeks, as well as criticism from some parents unhappy with how their children were taught about the conflict.

Mr Chan said that for younger students, MOE will simplify the material further, focused on sensitising them to the plight of innocent victims and how they can express sympathy and empathise with others, and how they can manage their emotions on the conflict.

For older students, the materials will also each them to be more discerning of different sources of information, he added.

For the most mature students, material will be updated based on recent events, to help them better understand Singapore’s national interest, said Mr Chan.

These include what Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan said on Feb 29 - that while Israel has the right to self-defence, its military response has gone too far, and that the catastrophic situation in Gaza demands a humanitarian ceasefire to alleviate the suffering of civilian victims and to allow aid to reach them.

MOE will also explain to students Singapore’s principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue over the decades, said Mr Chan.

This includes how Singapore had voted in favour of resolutions calling for an immediate ceasefire at international platforms, its contributions to capacity building efforts for the Palestinian Authority, and how the Republic will continue doing its part to advance international efforts towards reaching a two-state solution at the United Nations.

“We will certainly continue to reflect the diversity of views from our community within our lesson material, as it is a key learning objective for our students to understand how to manage differences and diversity with respect and sensitivity,” he said.

To better equip teachers for this CCE lesson, MOE will organise extra training workshops for teachers to go through the lesson plans with specialists and experienced teachers.

“Where appropriate, we will involve resource persons to assist with these workshops. This is in addition to the current suite of teachers’ preparation within schools,” he said.