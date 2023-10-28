Moderate Jews across the world struggle for balance amid Israel-Hamas war

WASHINGTON/SYDNEY – Many Jewish people in the United States are deeply worried about rising anti-Semitism, supercharged by the war between Israel and Hamas that has inflamed passions on all sides to an intensity not seen in recent memory.

But there is division within the Jewish community too.

Across the world, the war that began with a bloody incursion by Hamas militants inside Israel that left 1,400 Israelis dead has affected Jewish, Palestinian and wider Arab communities in varying ways.

In Germany, the authorities are cracking down on pro-Palestinian demonstrations, which are banned.

But some in the country’s political left have questioned this, arguing that the bans silence legitimate concerns about Israel’s relentless retaliatory bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

Guilt over its own history, however, drives Germany’s official position.

Visiting Israel on Oct 17, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said: “History and our responsibility arising from the Holocaust make it our duty to stand up for the existence and security of Israel”.

In an article posted on Oct 19, the European Council on Foreign Relations warned about the dangers of the situation in France.

“With its large Jewish and Muslim communities, and a fraught colonial past in the Middle East and North Africa, France is being torn apart by the events in Gaza and Israel,” it said.

“While the war in Ukraine generated a rare consensus within the French population and political class, the war in Gaza may expose the strong divides that underpin it.”

France is home to around six million Muslims, mostly of North African descent, who have long been sympathetic to the Palestinian cause.

“The ongoing destruction caused by the Israeli siege of Gaza has triggered personal and deep-seated anger within France’s Muslim community,” the article warned.

“The French authorities fear another outburst of violence may be imminent,” it said. “In particular, there are grave concerns that France’s Jewish community, which is the largest in Europe, may be targeted. Over a hundred anti-Semitic acts were reported in the five days following the Hamas attack.”

The Jewish population in France is estimated to be over 500,000.