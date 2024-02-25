CCE lessons such as on Israel-Hamas conflict help students process emotions, reflect on cohesion: Chan

SINGAPORE - The character and citizenship education (CCE) lessons conducted in schools on the Israel-Hamas conflict aim to help students process their emotions and information about the issue, and are not meant to be history lessons or to ascribe blame, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing.

Given Singapore’s social fabric and the deluge of information on the issue, it was all the more urgent to have frank discussions with students to help them understand the complex topic, he added.

He also thanked educators for their professionalism, noting that they too had their own personal feelings and convictions about the issue, but had not imposed them on students.

His comments, during an interview on Feb 25 with SPH Media and Mediacorp, came amid concerns from some parents about the CCE materials. They had put up social media posts expressing their unhappiness with the lesson content and how their children were taught about the conflict, accusing the Ministry of Education (MOE) of taking sides, among other criticisms.

Mr Chan said MOE had foreseen the challenges in dealing with such a complex topic.

“Whether it is this issue or the Russia-Ukraine conflict, whenever it comes to CCE, we fully expect that there will be issues that will elicit different reactions from different people,” he said.

“It can be a manner of degree, it can be in different ways. So I think we are mentally prepared for this.”

Despite the challenges involved in teaching the topic, when MOE came together with principals and teachers, they had all agreed upon a common objective to “build a shared ethos of how we respond as Singaporeans”, he added.

Mr Chan noted that the lessons are not meant to be history lessons and are also not an exercise to apportion blame to one party or another.

In fact, CCE lessons, which typically include discussions on a range of contemporary issues and global events, aim to achieve four things.

First, to help students understand their own emotions and empathise with others; second, to reflect on how to safeguard cohesion and harmony in a multiracial society; third, to learn to verify information sources before sharing them responsibly; and fourth, to appreciate the diversity of views and conduct conversations sensitively and respectfully.

While not easily achieved, the alternative would be to leave students to grapple with the issue on their own and be subject to external influences, or worse, be misguided by biased sources on social media, said Mr Chan.

Already, students and Singaporeans in general have been flooded with unverified information, images and misinformation being circulated online, he said.

This has stirred emotions on an issue that many Singaporeans feel strongly about, and sometimes sparked heated conversation, including among young people, he noted.

“So, we have to be very careful not to let the seeds of hatred and distrust be planted in our younger generations,” he said.

“We must understand Singapore’s vulnerabilities and interests, and work hard to preserve our cohesion, mutual tolerance and acceptance, and find ways to preserve our multiracial and multi-religious harmony.