‘We feel betrayed’: Biden’s stance on Israel-Hamas war crashes his approval among Arab Americans

WASHINGTON – The image of his emotional hug with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv on Oct 18 will not only haunt, but probably also outlive United States President Joe Biden as a defining moment of his presidency.

The pesident’s seemingly unqualified support for Israel has collapsed his backing among a section of the electorate that has for decades reliably voted Democrat – Arab Americans. With margins as thin as a few thousand votes in just a few crucial swing states, that may well crash his 2024 bid for another term in office.