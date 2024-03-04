Some see the need, some feel unprepared: Teachers navigate the Israel-Hamas conflict in classrooms

SINGAPORE – Secondary school teacher Rachel Tan (not her real name) stepped into her classroom on Feb 28 with some apprehension – she was about to teach a class on the war in Gaza and felt ill-equipped for the questions that might come from her students.

The science teacher in her early 20s had attended two 45-minute sessions in early February with her school’s Character and Citizenship Education (CCE) head of department to prepare for the lesson, but still did not feel confident.

“I didn’t stay (on top of) the issue, so it may be a bit awkward if I can’t answer some questions. I think it might’ve been better if the package was conducted during a social studies lesson,” she said.

A junior college teacher of seven years said a class taught by his school’s CCE head turned tense when students raised questions about Israel’s shelling of civilian targets, such as hospitals, in Gaza.

The two were among more than 20 teachers and principals from primary and secondary schools and junior colleges that The Straits Times interviewed about the lessons, which the Ministry of Education (MOE) rolled out in mid-February 2024.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the majority of the teachers interviewed – who were of all ethnicities and had between two and 26 years of teaching experience – shared various concerns, including feeling ill-prepared and worries about backlash from parents.

They also felt the content they were provided did not have enough historical context and was oversimplistic.

CCE lessons cover a range of contemporary issues, including mental well-being and casual racism. But the latest lessons on the Israel-Hamas conflict have become a lightning rod for criticism, with parents also raising concerns over the teaching material.

At least two PAP MPs – Ms Nadia Samdin (Ang Mo Kio GRC) and Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim (Chua Chu Kang GRC) – and Progress Singapore Party Non-Constituency Members Hazel Poa and Leong Mun Wai have filed questions about the lessons, which will be answered in Parliament this week.

Teachers told ST that MOE is relooking the material and that some schools have postponed the lessons, which were originally meant to be conducted before the end of term on March 8.

Some school leaders have also held assembly sessions for students first to set the context of the lesson, before breaking into class discussions that teachers facilitate.

Veteran teachers said the “sensitive” lesson not only touches on history, geopolitics and international law, it also demands that teachers handle classroom discussions skilfully.

Their concerns mirror a struggle that educators elsewhere, including in the United States and Britain, are also facing as they try to tackle conversations both in and out of the classroom about the polarising and emotionally charged topic.