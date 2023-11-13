More Gaza hospitals suspend operations as Israel hunts Hamas

GAZA - Two more major hospitals in Gaza closed to new patients on Sunday, with staff saying that Israeli bombardment plus lack of fuel and medicine means more babies and others could die.

Hospitals in the north of the Palestinian enclave are blockaded by Israeli forces and barely able to care for those inside, medical staff said.

Israel says it is homing in on Hamas militants in the area and the hospitals should be evacuated.

Gaza’s largest and second largest hospitals, Al Shifa and Al-Quds, said they are suspending operations.

With more people killed and wounded daily but half of the territory’s hospitals now out of action, there are ever fewer places for the injured.

“My son was injured and there was not a single hospital I could take him to so he could get stitches,” said Mr Ahmed al-Kahlout. He was fleeing south in accordance with Israeli advice while fearing that nowhere in Gaza was safe.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has managed to restore communication with health professionals at Al Shifa, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Sunday.

He said the situation is “dire and perilous” with constant gunfire and bombing exacerbating the already critical circumstances.

“Tragically, the number of patient fatalities has increased significantly,” he said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Regrettably, the hospital is not functioning as a hospital anymore."