Singapore humanitarian aid contributions for Gaza civilians delivered

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Maliki Osman witnessed the handover of public donations by Singaporeans for humanitarian assistance to Gazan civilians in Cairo, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Saturday.

This includes $2 million from the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF), which on Friday was handed over to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

On Saturday, the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) announced the second tranche of US$100,000 (S$136,000) worth of humanitarian goods to the Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC). US$200,000 had earlier been sent to support the ERC relief efforts, said MFA.

The ministry said the tranche of humanitarian goods from SRC includes medical supplies, food provisions, drinking water and hygiene kits that are needed by the civilian population in Gaza.

“I am honoured to have witnessed the handover of humanitarian assistance from RLAF and the Singapore Red Cross to UNRWA and the Egyptian Red Crescent,” said Dr Maliki, who is also Second Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Dr Maliki is currently on a working visit to Egypt.

“The deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza is a tragedy, and there is an urgent need for humanitarian assistance to be extended to the civilians in Gaza. I am proud that Singaporeans have stepped up generously to support these needs,” he added.

Dr Maliki also received separate briefings by the ERC and the UNRWA on the latest situation at the Rafah crossing – Gaza’s southern border with Egypt which has become the focal point of efforts to deliver aid, and allows injured people and foreign passport holders out – and the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

In his meetings with Egyptian leaders, Dr Maliki affirmed Singapore’s support for the humanitarian relief efforts by the Egyptian government, the UN and other partners to alleviate the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.