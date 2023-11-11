Singapore humanitarian aid contributions for Gaza civilians delivered

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Mohamad Maliki Osman (centre) helped fill boxes with food and medicine to be taken to Gaza. PHOTO: BERITA HARIAN
Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Mohamad Maliki Osman received briefings by the Egyptian Red Crescent on the situation in Gaza. PHOTO: BERITA HARIAN
The Singapore Red Cross announced the second tranche of US$100,000 (S$136,090) worth of humanitarian goods to the ERC. PHOTO: BERITA HARIAN
Updated
6 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Maliki Osman witnessed the handover of public donations by Singaporeans for humanitarian assistance to Gazan civilians in Cairo, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Saturday.

This includes $2 million from the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF), which on Friday was handed over to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

On Saturday, the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) announced the second tranche of US$100,000 (S$136,000) worth of humanitarian goods to the Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC). US$200,000 had earlier been sent to support the ERC relief efforts, said MFA.

The ministry said the tranche of humanitarian goods from SRC includes medical supplies, food provisions, drinking water and hygiene kits that are needed by the civilian population in Gaza.

“I am honoured to have witnessed the handover of humanitarian assistance from RLAF and the Singapore Red Cross to UNRWA and the Egyptian Red Crescent,” said Dr Maliki, who is also Second Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Dr Maliki is currently on a working visit to Egypt.

“The deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza is a tragedy, and there is an urgent need for humanitarian assistance to be extended to the civilians in Gaza. I am proud that Singaporeans have stepped up generously to support these needs,” he added.

Dr Maliki also received separate briefings by the ERC and the UNRWA on the latest situation at the Rafah crossing – Gaza’s southern border with Egypt which has become the focal point of efforts to deliver aid, and allows injured people and foreign passport holders out – and the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

In his meetings with Egyptian leaders, Dr Maliki affirmed Singapore’s support for the humanitarian relief efforts by the Egyptian government, the UN and other partners to alleviate the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Egyptian Red Cross employees arranging provisions into boxes for the civilian population in Gaza. PHOTO: BERITA HARIAN

MFA added that the Singapore Red Cross will also continue to work closely with the ERC to meet the needs of affected communities.

Meanwhile, RLAF chief executive Faizal Othman told Berita Harian he was touched to see the strong support from Singaporeans to help the Palestinians.

He said that to date, RLAF has collected more than $5.7 million from Singaporeans, the highest amount collected in the organisation’s history.

“I hope our contribution will help improve the living conditions of the people. We thank everyone who has donated sincerely,” said Mr Faizal, who added that the funds will be handed over to UNRWA in stages.

The public donations include $2 million from the RLAF, which on Friday was handed over to the UNRWA. PHOTO: BERITA HARIAN

UNRWA senior humanitarian principles coordinator Andrew Hyslop said: “We are honoured and grateful for the cooperation of the Government of Singapore and the people of Singapore, particularly the RLAF, in supporting our efforts to provide critical humanitarian supplies to the people of Gaza.”

More On This Topic
Gaza fund-raiser raises $4.6m in 2 weeks, a record amount for Singapore charity RLAF
S’pore charity to raise funds for affected communities in Gaza

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top