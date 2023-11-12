Israel's war on Hamas homes in on Gaza hospitals

GAZA/JERUSALEM - Palestinian officials said two babies had died and dozens more were at risk after fuel ran out at Gaza’s largest hospital on Saturday, while Israel said it was ready to evacuate babies from the facility.

As the humanitarian situation worsened, the Gaza’s border authority announced that the Rafah land crossing into Egypt would reopen on Sunday for foreign passport holders after being closed on Friday.

Amid continued fighting, Hamas said it had completely or partially destroyed more than 160 Israeli military targets in Gaza, including more than 25 vehicles in the past 48 hours.

But an Israeli military spokesman said Hamas had lost control of northern Gaza.

The Israeli military will help evacuate babies trapped in Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital, chief military spokesman Daniel Hagari said.

“The staff of the Shifa hospital has requested that tomorrow we help the babies in the paediatric department to get to a safer hospital. We will provide the assistance needed,” Rear-Admiral Hagari told a news conference.

Israel said earlier that doctors, patients and thousands of evacuees who have taken refuge at hospitals in northern Gaza must leave so it can tackle Hamas gunmen who it says have placed command centres under and around them.

Hamas denies using hospitals in this way.

Medical staff say patients could die if they are moved and Palestinian officials say Israeli fire makes it dangerous for others to leave.

“It’s totally a war zone, it’s a totally scary atmosphere here in the hospital,” Dr Ahmed al-Mokhallalati, a senior plastic surgeon at Al Shifa hospital, told Reuters. “It’s continuous bombardment for more than 24 hours now.”

Most of the hospital staff and people sheltering at the hospital had left, he said, but 500 patients were still there.

The Israeli military denied endangering the hospital.

“There are clashes between IDF (Israel Defence Forces) troops and Hamas terrorist operatives around the hospital. There is no shooting at the hospital and there is no siege,” said Colonel Moshe Tetro, head of coordination and liaison at COGAT, the Israeli defence ministry body handling civil affairs in Gaza.