Why Gaza is epicentre of Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Since the militant Islamist group Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007, the small, overcrowded enclave has been the focal point in Israel’s military conflict with the Palestinians.

Thousands of Gazans have died in Israeli air strikes provoked mostly by rocket attacks launched by Hamas fighters or, in the most recent case, other militants.

Frequent power cuts, grinding poverty and the constant fear of more bombardment have left many Gazans dreaming of escape.

That is rarely an option. With movement in and out of the territory severely restricted, it has been described by some rights activists as an open-air prison.

1. What is Gaza?

Also known as the Gaza Strip, it is a territory about 40km long and 12km wide bounded by Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea.

Once a part of the Ottoman and later the British empire, it became a refuge for an estimated 200,000 Palestinians uprooted by the Arab-Israeli war of 1948.

Egypt ruled Gaza until it lost it to Israel in the 1967 Six-Day War.

In 2005, Israel withdrew troops from Gaza and abandoned settlements of Israeli citizens.

Today, Gaza is one of two territories, along with the West Bank, where Palestinians exercise limited self-government. Israel maintains control of Gaza’s airspace and maritime territory and also enforces a blockade, along with Egypt.

2. Who governs the territory?

For about a decade, until 2006, Gaza was governed by the Palestinian Authority, the body that also administers the West Bank and is dominated by Al-Fatah, the main faction of the Palestine Liberation Organisation, which signed a peace deal with Israel.

That year, Hamas, which rejects Israel, won legislative elections.

After months of fighting, Hamas took control of Gaza. Israel responded by imposing a blockade, saying it needed to protect its people.

Since then, Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza have fought four significant military confrontations.

While Hamas controls security in Gaza, funding for health, power and other services comes mostly from the United Nations and foreign countries, either directly or through the Palestinian Authority.