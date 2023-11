The horrific terrorist attack of Oct 7, which saw 1,400 mainly civilian Israelis murdered, and the consequent response against Hamas in Gaza that resulted in thousands of civilian Palestinian collateral casualties, has aroused strong emotions among Singaporeans.

To empathise is only human. Emotions are amplified by the complexity of the Palestinian issue. From that long and tangled history, narratives that lay all responsibility on one side or the other can be easily constructed to fan emotions.