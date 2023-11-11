Gaza’s Al Shifa hospital suspends operations after running out of fuel, baby dies: Health Ministry

GAZA - The spokesman for the Gaza Health Ministry said that operations in the Al Shifa hospital complex, the largest in the Palestinian enclave, were suspended on Saturday after it ran out of fuel.
“As a result, one newborn baby died inside the incubator,” Dr Ashraf Al-Qidra, the spokesman for the Health Ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza, told Reuters.
The Health Ministry said 39 babies are at risk of death amid a lack of oxygen and medicine.
Israel’s military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Residents said Israeli forces had been fighting Hamas gunmen all night in and around Gaza City, where the hospital is located.
“The situation is worse than anyone can imagine. We are besieged inside the Al Shifa Medical Complex, and the occupation has targeted most of the buildings inside,” Dr Qidra said by telephone.
The Israeli military has said that Hamas militants who rampaged through southern Israel in October have placed command centres under Al Shifa hospital and other such facilities in Gaza, making them vulnerable to being considered military targets.
Hamas has denied using civilians as human shields.
Health officials say growing numbers of Israeli strikes on or near hospitals put patients, medical staff and thousands of evacuees who have taken shelter in and near their buildings, at risk.
“The occupation forces are firing on people moving inside the complex, which is limiting our ability to move from one department to another. Some people tried to leave the hospital, and they were fired at,” Dr Qidra said, adding that there was no electricity and no Internet.
Aid agency Doctors Without Borders quoted a surgeon in a series of posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, expressing concern at a “catastrophic situation” inside Al Shifa hospital.
The International Committee of the Red Cross’s regional director for the near and Middle East, Mr Fabrizio Carboni, said the situation at the hospital “cannot continue like this”.
Mounting pressure
Israel is facing mounting international pressure, including from its main ally the United States, to do more to protect Palestinian civilians in its war to flush out Hamas from the Gaza Strip.
More than 11,000 people have been killed in five weeks of fighting, according to Gaza’s health officials.
The war comes in response to an attack by Hamas fighters on southern Israel on Oct 7. Israel says around 1,200 people were killed, a revision of an earlier death toll.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters on a visit to India on Friday that “far too many Palestinians have been killed; far too many have suffered these past weeks”.
Those were his strongest comments to date on the plight of civilians caught in the crossfire.
Similar sentiments were echoed by French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
France, he said, “clearly condemns” the “terrorist” actions of Hamas.
But while recognising Israel’s right to protect itself, Mr Macron said “we do urge them to stop this bombing” in Gaza.
In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said world leaders should be condemning Hamas, not Israel.
“These crimes that Hamas (is) committing today in Gaza will be committed tomorrow in Paris, New York and anywhere in the world,” Mr Netanyahu said.
Islamic-Arab summit
Saudi Arabia is gathering Arab and Muslim leaders on Saturday for an extraordinary joint Islamic-Arab summit in Riyadh.
The kingdom is trying to wield its influence to press the US and Israel for an end to hostilities in Gaza.
Dozens of leaders, including Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, are attending the summit.
The meeting is expected to strongly condemn Israel’s campaign in Gaza and call for a halt to forced displacement of Palestinians there.
As he headed to Riyadh on Saturday, Iran’s Mr Raisi said time had come for action over the conflict rather than talk.
“Gaza is not an arena for words. It should be for action,” he said at Teheran airport before departing. “Today, the unity of the Islamic countries is very important,” he added. REUTERS