Gaza’s Al Shifa hospital suspends operations after running out of fuel, baby dies: Health Ministry

GAZA - The spokesman for the Gaza Health Ministry said that operations in the Al Shifa hospital complex, the largest in the Palestinian enclave, were suspended on Saturday after it ran out of fuel.

“As a result, one newborn baby died inside the incubator,” Dr Ashraf Al-Qidra, the spokesman for the Health Ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza, told Reuters.

The Health Ministry said 39 babies are at risk of death amid a lack of oxygen and medicine.

Israel’s military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Residents said Israeli forces had been fighting Hamas gunmen all night in and around Gaza City, where the hospital is located.

“The situation is worse than anyone can imagine. We are besieged inside the Al Shifa Medical Complex, and the occupation has targeted most of the buildings inside,” Dr Qidra said by telephone.

The Israeli military has said that Hamas militants who rampaged through southern Israel in October have placed command centres under Al Shifa hospital and other such facilities in Gaza, making them vulnerable to being considered military targets.

Hamas has denied using civilians as human shields.

Health officials say growing numbers of Israeli strikes on or near hospitals put patients, medical staff and thousands of evacuees who have taken shelter in and near their buildings, at risk.

“The occupation forces are firing on people moving inside the complex, which is limiting our ability to move from one department to another. Some people tried to leave the hospital, and they were fired at,” Dr Qidra said, adding that there was no electricity and no Internet.

Aid agency Doctors Without Borders quoted a surgeon in a series of posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, expressing concern at a “catastrophic situation” inside Al Shifa hospital.

The International Committee of the Red Cross’s regional director for the near and Middle East, Mr Fabrizio Carboni, said the situation at the hospital “cannot continue like this”.