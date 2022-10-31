Brazil awaits Bolsonaro's next move as Lula faces tough to-do list

RIO DE JANEIRO - A tense Brazil awaited Mr Jair Bolsonaro’s next move on Monday, as the far-right incumbent remained silent after losing a razor-thin runoff presidential election to veteran leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva - who now faces a tough to-do list.

The country now faces two long months until inauguration day on Jan 1, after Mr Bolsonaro’s defeat by Mr Lula with a score of 51 per cent to 49 per cent - the tightest race since Brazil returned to democracy after its 1964-1985 military dictatorship.

Fresh off a huge victory party that capped a remarkable political comeback, ex-president Lula - now president-elect - faces the less-pleasant business of a messy, high-risk transition process.

Mr Bolsonaro’s radio silence after the polarising election on Sunday left Brazilians on edge, after months of the ex-army captain alleging election fraud and a supposed conspiracy against him.

Mr Lula criticised his nemesis for not acknowledging the result.

“Anyplace else in the world, the defeated president would have called me to recognise his defeat. He hasn’t called yet. I don’t know if he will,” he said in his victory speech to a euphoric sea of red-clad supporters in Sao Paulo.

The lights went out at the presidential residence in Brasilia on Sunday night, with no word from the leader, who is often compared to former US president Donald Trump.

“Lula will have to watch out... for any challenge Bolsonaro and his allies make to delegitimise his win and mobilise his supporters, like Trump in the United States” after his 2020 election loss, said political scientist Paulo Calmon of the University of Brasilia.

Narrow win

But with some key Bolsonaro allies - including the speaker of Congress Arthur Lira - acknowledging the incumbent’s defeat, the President did not look to have strong backing in the halls of power to challenge the result.

Mr Lula said he would work to heal a nation wounded by a bitter campaign.

“We’ll have to dialogue with a lot of angry people... This country needs peace and unity. The Brazilian people don’t want to fight anymore,” the ex-metalworker said, his gravelly voice even raspier than usual at the close of a gruelling campaign.

Easier said than done, according to political analysts.

“It was a very narrow victory... (that left) half the population unhappy. Lula will have to show a lot of political skill to pacify the country,” said political scientist Leandro Consentino of Insper university in Sao Paulo.

“The worst thing that could have happened (on) Sunday was for Brazilians to go to sleep without the president saying anything. It casts doubt over whether he’s going to accept the result,” he told AFP.