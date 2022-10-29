Viagra, exorcism and lies: Brazil’s testy final election debate

RIO DE JANEIRO - The word “liar” rang out dozens of times on Friday night in a bitter final debate that also featured mentions of exorcism and Viagra, as Brazil’s presidential rivals made a last-ditch bid for votes two days before a run-off election.

Far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and leftist former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva slung insults as debate on topics such as the economy, corruption, the Amazon rainforest, abortion and foreign policy deteriorated into attack and accusation.

“Brazilians know who the liar is,” said Mr Lula, as the two locked horns over minimum wages and the leftist’s history of corruption allegations.

“Stop lying, Lula, stop lying. It’s getting ugly,” said Mr Bolsonaro.

The debate was the second head-to-head confrontation between the two, and the grand finale of a brutal campaign marked by months of mudslinging, negative advertisements and a flood of disinformation on social media.

Although Mr Lula holds a small lead in the polls, pundits say it is too close to call, and the rivals are battling for every vote.

“It was an anti-debate, there was nothing that will change the state of play,” said Mr Octavio Guedes, a commentator with Globo News. The debate was broadcast live on TV Globo, Brazil’s biggest network.

The popular but tarnished Mr Lula, who was president from 2003 to 2010, entered the debate leading the polarising, hardline conservative Mr Bolsonaro 53 per cent to 47 per cent, according to a poll published on Thursday by the Datafolha institute.

Mr Bolsonaro once again attacked Mr Lula over corruption, which remains the leftist’s Achilles heel with many voters.

Mr Lula was the country’s most popular president when he left office in 2010, helping to lift millions out of poverty with his social programmes. But he then became mired in a massive corruption scandal and was jailed for 18 months before his convictions were thrown out last year. The Supreme Court found the lead judge was biased, though Mr Lula was never exonerated.

Mr Bolsonaro said: “With me, you will have safety, you will have honesty. There won’t be theft. Do you want me to give more examples of corruption, Lula? Or can we move on?”

Mr Bolsonaro, 67, then insinuated that Mr Lula, 77, beloved by the poor for his common touch, had links to drug traffickers because he visited one of Brazil’s sprawling favelas on Oct 12.

Mr Lula retorted he was “the only president with the courage to enter a favela”, praising residents who are “extraordinarily hardworking, people who want to study”. At another point, he called Mr Bolsonaro “unhinged” and slammed the “insane behaviour” of his government over the past four years.