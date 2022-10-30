Brazil on tenterhooks in Bolsonaro, Lula election showdown

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazilians will vote on Sunday in a white-knuckle presidential race, choosing between wildly different visions of their future offered by incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and his rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Lula, a charismatic former president tainted by graft charges, narrowly won a first-round election.

He enters the finale the slight favourite with 52 per cent of voter support, according to a final poll from the Datafolha institute on Saturday.

However, Bolsonaro, who scored 48 per cent in the poll, performed better than expected last time around and many pundits see the election as too close to call.

“This is going to be a messy election... It’s much closer than anyone thought,” Brian Winter, editor-in-chief of Americas Quarterly told AFP.

The electoral showdown caps months of mud-slinging and personal attacks between the two men in a dirty campaign plagued by disinformation that has deeply polarised the nation of 215 million people.

Lula has called Bolsonaro a “cannibal”, “paedophile”, and “little dictator”.

In turn, he has repeatedly been derided as a “thief” and accused of making a pact with Satan.

Both candidates have their die-hard supporters, but many will merely vote for the candidate they detest least – or spoil their ballots.

Democracy, Amazon at stake

Exhausted, and with nerves frayed after a bitterly divisive campaign, Brazilians are voting for two wildly different visions for their country, with everything at stake.

The election has global ramifications: Conservationists believe the result will seal the fate of the stricken Amazon rainforest, pushed to the brink by fires and deforestation under Bolsonaro.

However, for Brazilians, issues of poverty, hunger, corruption and traditional values are top of mind.

An editorial in the Nature magazine this week slammed Bolsonaro’s “eye-popping” record as “disastrous for science, the environment, the people of Brazil - and the world”.