Brazil presidential race goes to Lula-Bolsonaro run-off

SAO PAULO - Brazil's presidential election will be settled in a second-round run-off vote on Oct 30 between right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro and leftist challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the national electoral authority said Sunday.

With 97.3 per cent of voting machines counted, Mr Lula had 47.9 per cent of valid votes, compared to 43.7 per cent for Mr Bolsonaro, putting a first-round victory out of reach.

That tally leaves Mr Lula without the simple majority needed for victory and sets the two up for a bruising face off in what has already been a divisive election campaign.

The outcome still puts Mr Lula, 76, within reach of another stint at the helm of Latin America's largest economy. (He was president from 2003 to 2010.)

Brazilians face surging consumer prices, and the economy is only just coming out of a pandemic-induced economic slump during Mr Bolsonaro's tenure. Mr Lula, in contrast, stirs memories of past prosperity.

But it's a closer margin than Mr Lula would have wanted, and gives Mr Bolsonaro, 67, four weeks to try to build momentum.

Both candidates are pledging to keep and expand on social aid approved in the last stretch of the campaign to offset the pain of high prices.

Mr Bolsonaro's stronger-than-expected showing will likely give a boost to Brazilian assets, which have underperformed as polls signalled Mr Lula could win outright on Sunday.

Even if Mr Lula does win in the second round he may have a weaker mandate to pursue his left-wing agenda than some experts have anticipated, and face a less amenable Congress.

"All that is certain is that the far-right is extremely strong," according to Mr Carlos Melo, a political scientist at the Insper University in Sao Paulo. "And Jair Bolsonaro goes into the second round in a position of strength."

Outside Mr Bolsonaro’s family home in Rio de Janeiro’s Barra da Tijuca neighbourhood, the mood was increasingly upbeat.

Ms Maria Lourdes de Noronha, 63, said only fraud could prevent a Bolsonaro victory, adding that “we will not accept it” if he loses.

“The polls in our country, the media, and journalists, are liars, rascals, shameless,” she said.

Although he ended his 2003-2010 government with record popularity, Mr Lula is now loathed by many Brazilians after he was convicted of accepting bribes and jailed during the last election.

His conviction was later overturned by the Supreme Court, allowing him to face his rival Mr Bolsonaro this year, along with nine other candidates from an array of smaller parties.

A career lawmaker turned self-styled outsider, Mr Bolsonaro rode a backlash against Mr Lula’s Workers Party to victory in 2018, uniting strands of Brazil’s right, from evangelical Christians to farming interests and pro-gun advocates.

He has dismantled environmental and indigenous protections to the delight of commercial farmers and wildcat miners, while pushing an anti-gay and anti-abortion agenda.

His popularity has suffered since the coronavirus pandemic, which he dismissed as a “little flu”. Corruption scandals also forced ministers out of his government and focused a harsh spotlight on his lawmaker sons.

Yet, Sunday’s vote shows his support is far from collapsing.

Mr Lula’s proposals for Brazil have been light on details, but he promises to improve the fortunes of Brazil’s poor and working classes, as he did as president from 2003-2010, when he lifted millions out of poverty and burnished Brazil’s global influence.

While in power, Mr Lula’s approval rating soared as he expanded Brazil’s social safety net amid a commodity-driven economic boom. But in the years after he left office, the economy collapsed, his hand-picked successor was impeached and many of his associates went to prison. REUTERS, BLOOMBERG