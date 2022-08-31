Lula to push Brazil-Indonesia-Congo COP27 forest alliance if elected

BRASILIA (REUTERS) - Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's aides are reaching out to Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of Congo to form a united front of countries with the most tropical rainforest at this year's UN climate talks if the leftist wins a new term.

The United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP27, will be held in November in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Mr Lula is the front runner in opinion polls ahead of Brazil's October election.

Mr Lula's idea is to build an alliance - which could later be expanded - to push for resolutions to help developing countries preserve their forests and pressure rich countries into contributing to the cost, a top Lula aide said.

Mr Aloizio Mercadante, who is in charge of Mr Lula's campaign programme, said the policy team is especially focused on the details of a global carbon market and ways to finance conservation and sustainable development in rainforest regions.

"The proposal is to set up a strategic alliance to address the issue of funding at the COP in Egypt," Mr Mercadante told Reuters.

The rainforests of the Amazon, Borneo and Congo basins are threatened by excessive logging, which hurts biodiversity and releases greenhouse gases that accelerate climate change.

By uniting, the three countries can lead the charge to pressure rich countries for help with the cost of keeping the forests standing, Mr Mercadante said.

The proposal marks a stark contrast with Mr Bolsonaro, who has bristled at foreign conservation efforts in the Amazon and mothballed a billion-dollar Amazon Fund backed by Norway and Germany after taking issue with the organisations involved.

Mr Lula's Workers Party has set up a working group to prepare for the UN climate talks in November, including proposals for a global market trading carbon offsets, Mr Mercadante said.

He said Mr Lula's advisers have made initial contacts with the governments of Indonesia and DRC. A meeting with an adviser to Congo's president should be scheduled in the next few weeks.

Mr Tosi Mpanu-Mpanu, the DRC's chief climate change negotiator, said the proposal, while not new, made perfect sense.

"Joining their voices together would bring more weight in front of Western nations willing to provide resources for the protection of their forests," he told Reuters.