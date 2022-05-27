Brazil invites election observers on record scale as Bolsonaro stirs doubts

BRASILIA (REUTERS) - Brazil is preparing to receive a record number of international observers for its October election, according to electoral authorities and participating organisations, amid a polarised presidential race in which President Jair Bolsonaro has questioned the reliability of electronic voting machines.

Mr Bolsonaro's government objected to an invitation last month extended by Brazilian electoral authorities to the European Union to send observers for the first time, sinking that proposal.

But the Parliament of South American trade bloc Mercosur, known as Parlasur, will send a formal observer mission for the first time, as will the US-based Carter Centre and the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES).

The 34-nation Organisation of American States also will send more observers than it did in 2018, when Mr Bolsonaro was elected.

"We don't know the size of the mission yet, that will depend on the money available, but we intend to make it bigger," said a source at the hemispheric forum in Washington, requesting anonymity to comment on preliminary discussions.

"In 2018, there were 40 observers and we want to exceed that number."

Mr Bolsonaro, a far-right populist, gave vocal support to former US president Donald Trump's baseless allegations of fraud in the 2020 election.

He has raised similar doubts about Brazil's electronic voting system, calling it liable to fraud without providing evidence.

Those allegations, along with Mr Bolsonaro's criticism of the electoral authorities who defend Brazil's voting systems, have raised concerns he might not accept defeat by his leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is leading in opinion polls.

"For this reason we are inviting, in an unprecedented way, all international organisations and specialised centres to act as observers of our election," Justice Edson Fachin, the head of Brazil's Superior Electoral Court (TSE) said last week.

"We are aiming for more than 100 international observers during the electoral process," said Justice Fachin, one of a rotating set of Supreme Court justices running the TSE this year.

Parlasur was invited by the TSE to send representatives for the 2018 election as foreign guests.

This year, it will send an official election observation mission for the first time, according to the mission's director Alexandre Andreatta.