Shooting: Martina Veloso in Asiad women's 10m air rifle final; Jasmine Ser misses cut

PALEMBANG - Singapore shooter Martina Veloso is in with a shot for a medal in the women's 10m air rifle event at the Asian Games, after placing seventh in the qualifiers on Monday (Aug 20) with a 624.3 score to reach the finals on the same day.

China's Zhao Ruozhu set an Asian Games qualifying record of 631.9 to finish on top of the heap at the Jakabaring International Shooting Range.

Singapore's other entrant, Jasmine Ser struggled in the middle of the six-series qualifiers, and failed to drag herself back into contention. The 27-year-old finished far off qualifying positions, in 13th with a score of 620.9.

Ser said: "Today was one of the toughest competitions that I've been through. I didn't have a good start, so I took my time, because I thought I shouldn't rush through.

"I won't change anything (of my processes), and will keep a positive mindset as I prepare for the 50m three-positions event (on Wednesday).

"I've had to spread my attention to both events, but now I can finally concentrate on the 50m event," added the 2012 and 2016 Olympian, referring to her pet event.

Veloso, 18, will line up in the final at 1.30pm (Singapore time) on Monday.