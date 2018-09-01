Asian Games: Singapore table tennis player Yu Mengyu secures bronze in women's singles

JAKARTA - Yu Mengyu clinched the joint-bronze in table tennis at the Asian Games after losing 7-11, 6-11, 5-11, 11-9, 7-11 to Chinese world No. 5 Wang Manyu in the women's singles semi-final on Saturday (Sept 1).

The Singaporean, ranked 47th in the world, had defeated world No. 8 Cheng I-Ching of Chinese Taipei in the quarter-final the night before to reach the last four, thus guaranteeing herself a medal.

Yu's bronze is Singapore's first and only table tennis medal of the 18th Asian Games.

The women's team lost their quarter-final match against South Korea on Monday, while Yu and Gao Ning lost in the same stage of the mixed doubles competition on Wednesday.

Currently, Team Singapore have won four golds, four silvers and 14 bronzes, with the Games closing on Sunday.