Asian Games: Chef de mission Lee Wung Yew says young Team Singapore delivered 'excellent showing' in Indonesia

JAKARTA - Singapore's largest Asian Games contingent concluded their campaign at the Aug 18-Sept 2 event with 22 medals - four golds, four silvers and 13 bronzes, with paddler Yu Mengyu yet to contest her women's singles semi-final on Saturday (Sept 1).

She is assured of at least a bronze.

The Republic was represented by 264 athletes, 202 of whom were Asiad debutants, in 21 sports in Indonesia.

Two of Singapore's four golds came from swimming, while contract bridge and sailing each delivered one.

Singapore participated in six sports for the first time at these Games - archery, artistic swimming, contract bridge, paragliding, ju-jitsu and silat - with the latter four making their first appearance at these Games.

In addition to the men's team gold from contract bridge, breakthroughs were also made with ju-jitsu contributing a silver through Constance Lien and silat taking home two silvers and three bronzes.

Said chef de mission Lee Wung Yew: "Team Singapore delivered an excellent showing at the Games. Our athletes showed no fear coming up against some of the world's best athletes to fight for every point and victory.



"With a contingent formed largely of debutants, the results are very encouraging and hopefully, indicates greater successes for them in the future."