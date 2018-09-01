Asian Games: Mervyn Toh wins first canoeing medal for Singapore with K1 200m bronze

SINGAPORE - Mervyn Toh clinched Singapore's first-ever Asian Games medal in canoeing on Saturday (Sept 1) with the bronze in the men's K1 200m.

Toh, 26, finished third in a time of 36.314 seconds at the Jakabaring Sports City in Palembang, Indonesia, behind South Korea's Cho Gwang-Hee (gold) and Sergii Tokarnytskyi of Kazakhstan (silver).

Compatriot Stephenie Chen narrowly missed out on a bronze of her own earlier in the women's K1 200m.

The 26-year-old (43.162) was beaten to the podium by Japan's Yuka Ono (43.092) by 0.07 of a second.