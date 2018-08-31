Asian Games: Singapore sailor Ryan Lo 'satisfied' with Laser Standard bronze

JAKARTA - Singapore sailor Ryan Lo is a classic study in understatement. He won a bronze medal in the Asian Games' Laser Standard class on Friday (Aug 31) at the Indonesia National Sailing Centre but played it down politely. He was "satisfied" he said and yet he clarified, "I was hoping to get gold".

He missed out on a quota place for the 2020 Olympics and yet he had every reason to feel proud. He had wanted to show he had improved in his craft and he had.

"I am a much better sailor," admitted the Singaporean, who also won bronze at the 2010 Asian Games.

Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low, meanwhile, won their 15th consecutive race in the 49er FX class to remain unbeaten through the Games. The gold medallists, partners and friends who barely go a day without texting each other, showed perfect chemistry out on the water.

Said Kimberly, standing next to her friend, both of them draped in the Singapore flag: "It is sweet to have a clean slate. It shows our dominance."

Windsurfer Amanda Ng came fourth in her event and when asked if that particular position, so close to third, was irritating, she flashed a smile.

"Yes."