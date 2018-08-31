Asian Games: Paddler Yu Mengyu guaranteed at least a bronze after reaching table tennis women's singles semis

JAKARTA - Paddler Yu Mengyu secured Singapore's first and only table tennis medal of the 18th Asian Games after beating world No. 8 Cheng I-ching of Chinese Taipei 11-7, 11-6, 9-11, 11-4, 11-3 on Friday (Aug 31) to reach the women's singles semi-finals.

The 29-year-old is guaranteed at least a joint-bronze and will face Chinese world No. 5 Wang Manyu in the semi-finals on Saturday (Sept 1).

World No. 47 Yu made the quarter-finals after grinding out a 5-11, 13-11, 11-8, 7-11, 12-10, 9-11, 11-6 win over Hong Kong's Doo Hoi Kem in the round of 16.

Earlier on Friday, compatriots Feng Tianwei and Gao Ning had failed to reach the semi-finals in the women and men's singles events respectively after crashing out at the last-16 stage.

World No. 11 Feng lost to 21st-ranked South Korean Jeon Ji-hee 13-11, 11-9, 12-10, 11-8 while Gao fell to second seed and world No. 4 Lin Gaoyuan of China 11-3, 11-6, 10-12, 11-7, 11-8.

The women's team had lost in the quarter-finals on Monday while Yu and Gao lost their mixed doubles quarter-final match on Wednesday.

At the 2014 Asiad in Incheon, Singapore's table tennis team won three bronzes in the women's team, women's singles and men's doubles.