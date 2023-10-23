ST Full-time Report: Max Maedar up for World Sailor of the Year award | Ready for his Asian Para Games debut at 76

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
Singapore’s kitefoiling star Maximilian Maeder has been nominated for World Sailing’s Male Sailor of the Year. He could be the country’s first winner, with the ceremony to be held on Nov 14 in Malaga, Spain.
Next, the Asian Para Games began on Sunday with the opening ceremony in Hangzhou. The Republic has sent a contingent of 31 athletes, among them lawn bowler Mahendran Pasupathy, who will make his debut at the age of 76.
Finally, the Lions are through to the World Cup second-round qualifiers after beating Guam 3-1 on aggregate. They are in Group C alongside Asian giants South Korea, China and Thailand with the matches starting from November.
Kitefoiler Max Maeder is first Singaporean nominated for World Sailor of the Year
He won the youth and senior Formula Kite world championships in 2023, plus Asian Games gold.
Singapore Aquatics aims to improve access to swimming facilities with new initiative
There are 113 Olympic-size pools here but the majority have restricted entry to them.
Singapore Sports School student’s death: Congenital heart issues not so easy to detect, say experts
The death has caused concern among parents, who may be worried about their kids participating in sporting activities.
Lions make second round of World Cup qualifiers after 3-1 aggregate win over Guam
Singapore, who won the second leg 1-0, will meet South Korea, China and Thailand in the next round.
Singapore women’s football league will maintain Thai flavour in 2024 season
Champions Royal Arion president Simon Tan hopes to bring in more talented Thai players.
Singapore lawn bowler Mahendran Pasupathy, 76, relishing debut at Asian Para Games
He used to compete as a sprinter in athletic meets during his younger years before his vision worsened.
Fired-up Peter Gilchrist clinches fifth World Billiards Championship title
He defeated England’s world No. 2 David Causier 1,824-783 in the final to win the coveted trophy.
On The Ball: End of drawn-out buyout in sight for long-suffering Manchester United fans
For those who wish to be rid of the Glazer family as majority club owners, it will go on a bit longer, writes John Brewin.
Singapore back in Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Zone Group 3 after win over Kyrgyzstan
