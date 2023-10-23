ST Full-time Report: Max Maedar up for World Sailor of the Year award | Ready for his Asian Para Games debut at 76

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

Singapore’s kitefoiling star Maximilian Maeder has been nominated for World Sailing’s Male Sailor of the Year. He could be the country’s first winner, with the ceremony to be held on Nov 14 in Malaga, Spain.

Next, the Asian Para Games began on Sunday with the opening ceremony in Hangzhou. The Republic has sent a contingent of 31 athletes, among them lawn bowler Mahendran Pasupathy, who will make his debut at the age of 76.

Finally, the Lions are through to the World Cup second-round qualifiers after beating Guam 3-1 on aggregate. They are in Group C alongside Asian giants South Korea, China and Thailand with the matches starting from November.

