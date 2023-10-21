End of drawn-out buyout in sight for Man United fans

For Manchester United fans the wait goes on. For those who wish to be rid of the Glazer family as club owners, it will go on a bit longer. Though in Jim Ratcliffe taking a 25 per cent the end is perhaps in sight. That was the suggestion last weekend when Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Qatari banker, withdrew from the process, with complaints of “a fanciful and outlandish valuation”.

Sheikh Jassim’s exit ended with similar swipes at the Floridian family who have owned United since May 2005. It also included far more detail of what Qatari ownership might have brought to the club than had been in evidence in the 11 long months since the current ownership opened up to “a process to explore strategic alternatives”.