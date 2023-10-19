Singapore lawn bowler Mahendran Pasupathy, 76, relishing debut at Asian Para Games

At the Oct 22 -28 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, Singapore’s 31-strong contingent will be competing for honours in archery, athletics, badminton, boccia, lawn bowls, powerlifting, shooting, swimming and table tennis. Today, The Straits Times features lawn bowler Mahendran Pasupathy, who will make his debut in China.
SINGAPORE – In his teens, Mahendran Pasupathy was an avid sportsman. The school sprinter would compete in athletic meets, while also playing sports like badminton, hockey and cricket regularly.
But his world came crashing down in his 30s, when his vision started to deteriorate. He could not see objects clearly from a distance nor read messages on his phone.
Playing the sports that he loved was a struggle, as the 76-year-old told The Straits Times: “I remember once when I played badminton and because of my eyesight, I couldn’t see the shuttlecock. Sometimes I smash before it comes and it lands on my head.
“I knew when I started losing my focus, it was very clear. I got irritated by that and I said I’m not making a fool of myself doing something which I can’t.”
Now, more than 40 years later, the lawn bowler will be making his debut at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou. He is among 16 debutants in the 31-member contingent who will compete in the Oct 22-28 event.
Mahendran’s decades-long journey to a first appearance at a major Games has not been easy.
With doctors unable to diagnose his condition, he gradually lost his vision and also his interest in sporting activities.
He said: “When you’re a sportsman, and you feel your eyesight is hindering your movement towards your targets, you tend to feel lost. Sometimes I felt I had nothing more to live for, everything seemed to be gone.
“But I asked myself what can I do about it? I still have to pull through.”
And persevere he did. He left the Singapore Police Force, in which he had served since age 18, and started several businesses with his friends.
Six years ago, he found his way back into sports. Then retired, he was introduced by some friends to dragon boating. They persuaded him to train for races, but he admitted he “unwillingly went” to oblige them.
“I’m not a swimmer and it was under the hot sun,” Mahendran said. “It’s also tedious for my age.”
He tried bowling next, but it required a lot of strength. Lawn bowling proved a perfect fit after he was introduced to it three years ago.
He said: “I thought why not give it a try, and I enjoyed the game because I can play alone. I did quite well the first time surprisingly, and my friend told me I seem to have played this game for some time.
“So it gave me the impression I’ve done well compared to others who’ve played longer, giving me inspiration. And I started taking it more seriously.”
In lawn bowling, athletes have to roll the bowls towards the target, called a jack. The ball that lands nearest to it wins a point. One set has four points up for grabs, and most competitions have 12 sets.
It is a sport suitable for all types of disabilities, and visually impaired athletes are assisted by a guide. Mahendran’s classification is B3, and he has a visual field of less than 20 degrees – he still has not received an official diagnosis.
Helen Lee, his guide and coach, has known him since he started playing the sport.
The 68-year-old explained that a guide’s role is to “be his eye”, adding: “I have to tell him where his first bowl lands, and how far away he is from the target. So I give him the feedback and he can make the necessary adjustments to play the next shots better.”
She added that a guide needs to know the bowler’s style well. She said: “I just have to work with him very closely and remain calm and positive. I understand him and know what kind of information he needs.”
Lawn bowling has reignited Mahendran’s love for sports. Outside of regular training sessions, he practises alone daily for up to three hours at Yan Kit Playfield.
The extra hours paid off as in 2022, he finished third and second in the Asia Bowls Championship for the Disabled and Thailand Open Para Lawn Bowls International Championship respectively.
He is eyeing another medal at the Asian Para Games, noting that he wants “to be a good example for others to follow in my footsteps”.
His wife, Jyah Lachami, is happy to see Mahendran has found his second wind. She said: “I’ve never seen him so happy and enjoying his life, and he’s also more positive in everything.”
For Mahendran, rediscovering his love for sport was not part of his retirement plans. He said: “When I was younger my dream was the Asian Games, which I didn’t succeed in. But now I have the chance, I want to see how far I can go.”