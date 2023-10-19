Singapore lawn bowler Mahendran Pasupathy, 76, relishing debut at Asian Para Games

At the Oct 22 -28 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, Singapore’s 31-strong contingent will be competing for honours in archery, athletics, badminton, boccia, lawn bowls, powerlifting, shooting, swimming and table tennis. Today, The Straits Times features lawn bowler Mahendran Pasupathy, who will make his debut in China.

SINGAPORE – In his teens, Mahendran Pasupathy was an avid sportsman. The school sprinter would compete in athletic meets, while also playing sports like badminton, hockey and cricket regularly.

But his world came crashing down in his 30s, when his vision started to deteriorate. He could not see objects clearly from a distance nor read messages on his phone.

Playing the sports that he loved was a struggle, as the 76-year-old told The Straits Times: “I remember once when I played badminton and because of my eyesight, I couldn’t see the shuttlecock. Sometimes I smash before it comes and it lands on my head.

“I knew when I started losing my focus, it was very clear. I got irritated by that and I said I’m not making a fool of myself doing something which I can’t.”

Now, more than 40 years later, the lawn bowler will be making his debut at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou. He is among 16 debutants in the 31-member contingent who will compete in the Oct 22-28 event.

Mahendran’s decades-long journey to a first appearance at a major Games has not been easy.

With doctors unable to diagnose his condition, he gradually lost his vision and also his interest in sporting activities.

He said: “When you’re a sportsman, and you feel your eyesight is hindering your movement towards your targets, you tend to feel lost. Sometimes I felt I had nothing more to live for, everything seemed to be gone.

“But I asked myself what can I do about it? I still have to pull through.”

And persevere he did. He left the Singapore Police Force, in which he had served since age 18, and started several businesses with his friends.

Six years ago, he found his way back into sports. Then retired, he was introduced by some friends to dragon boating. They persuaded him to train for races, but he admitted he “unwillingly went” to oblige them.

“I’m not a swimmer and it was under the hot sun,” Mahendran said. “It’s also tedious for my age.”

He tried bowling next, but it required a lot of strength. Lawn bowling proved a perfect fit after he was introduced to it three years ago.

He said: “I thought why not give it a try, and I enjoyed the game because I can play alone. I did quite well the first time surprisingly, and my friend told me I seem to have played this game for some time.

“So it gave me the impression I’ve done well compared to others who’ve played longer, giving me inspiration. And I started taking it more seriously.”