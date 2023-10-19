Singapore Aquatics aims to improve access to swimming facilities with new initiative

SINGAPORE – To improve access to swimming facilities for local clubs and strengthen its development pipeline, Singapore Aquatics (SAQ) on Thursday unveiled Hwa Chong International School (HCIS) as its first partner of the Performance Development Centre (PDC) programme.

As part of the two-year memorandum of understanding, AquaTech Swimming Club will use the Hwa Chong pool, while paying rental for the venue and assisting the school with its internal aquatics programme and competitions.

SAQ secretary-general Professor Kenneth Goh said: “We hope this collaboration will kickstart a new era of excellence for aquatics in Singapore.

“With the launch of the PDC, we are not only expanding the opportunities for aquatic clubs in both our development pipeline and the larger aquatic community, but also ensuring that our swimming pools, one of our most prized assets, are better utilised.”

Teong Tzen Wei, who clinched the 50m butterfly silver at the recent Hangzhou Asian Games, and his fellow AquaTech and national swimmers Ashley Lim, Zachary Tan, Zackery Tay and Glen Lim conducted a clinic at Hwa Chong on Thursday.

Teong said: “The PDC programme will give both clubs and athletes greater stability to plan for the longer term.

“For swimmers, things like having a fixed venue and access to a quality pool mean one less thing to worry about logistically and we can concentrate fully on the sporting side of things.”

The PDC’s implementation comes after a Portas Consulting survey the SAQ commissioned in 2020.

The study showed that while a handful of the 73 SAQ-affiliated clubs own facilities on long-term leases – at country clubs for example – 86 per cent of them typically operate out of multiple venues such as schools, with over 40 per cent using public facilities.

As such, they face challenges in terms of long-term secured access and cost of use.

It also found out that while Singapore has 113 Olympic-size pools, the majority have restricted access.

There is low utilisation of pools in schools and institutes of higher learning (IHLs), especially after school hours and during holidays, with four universities, three ITEs and five polytechnics out of 13 IHLs with pool facilities not used by an external club.

Professor Goh said: “The PDC initiative will give aquatic clubs another option when... securing facilities for their programmes.

“Our intention is not to compete with clubs in tenders for venues. Rather, we are working with facility owners such as schools who may not have thought of renting out their pool, but do not mind doing so in partnership where the value proposition is multi-faceted.”