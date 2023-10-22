Singapore women’s football league will maintain Thai flavour in 2024 season

SINGAPORE – Women’s league football in Singapore will retain its tom yam flavour next season, as Royal Arion president Simon Tan committed to more collaborations to bring in quality Thai players, after his side won the Women’s National League (WNL) title in a dramatic playoff final last Sunday.

After sweeping through the single round-robin format of the second-tier, eight-team competition with a perfect seven wins, 49 goals scored and none conceded, and then beating Ayer Rajah Gryphons 10-0 in the playoff semi-finals, they were made to work for the championship.

In front of a boisterous 500-strong crowd at Woodlands Stadium, a significant turnout for women’s league football here, Royal Arion trailed in the final to a seventh-minute goal by Mattar Sailors’ Raeka Ee.

However, a three-minute blitz turned things around as Serena Bok equalised before Thai international Orapin Waenngoen grabbed the match winner and the $8,000 winners’ cheque for her team with her 35th goal of the season.

Tan, who is also the president of top-tier Women’s Premier League (WPL) side Still Aerion, hailed the impact of the World Cup players – former Thailand captain Sunisa Srangthaisong, Pikul Khueanpet, Waraporn Boonsing and Orapin – he recruited from Thai club BGC-College of Asian Scholars.

Despite initial concerns about loss of playing time for local players, Tan, 44, said: “This was something we needed to do to lift the standard of play and provide our players the opportunity to see and learn from footballers who have more experience and better skills.

“We will continue to work with BGC-CAS to bring in quality players into our club to play in both the WPL and WNL. I strongly believe that our local girls will greatly improve as they train with world-class players. We have seen how this has inspired our players and lifted their confidence and desire to raise their technical abilities.”

“The club is still a work-in-progress but we now know that with the right mindset and contribution by everyone from the club along with the right resources and tools, we can get it right and bring the club to the next level.

“Year 2024 and beyond will be different as we set our eyes on both WPL and WNL titles, and with that we will strive to inspire the next generation of women footballers in Singapore.”

While women’s league football is yet to reach professional levels here, Tan improved his teams’ standards by introducing sports science and strength and conditioning as part of the training syllabus, while owning The Arena Singapore and Cafe Football helped provide training facilities, as well as extra working experience for the Thais.

Orapin was overjoyed to achieve personal and team targets, and was looking forward to returning next season.

The 28-year-old striker said: “All of our football team members and colleagues at Cafe Football were so lovely, they have always been supportive and took great care of us.

“Personally, I think that Singapore players are talented and are continuing to develop. Having foreign players in the teams will create positive competitions and challenges, and there can be an exchange of knowledge and skills.”