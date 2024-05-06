ST Full-time Report: Loh Kean Yew, Yeo Jia Min eye deep runs at Paris Olympics | S’pore teen joins Alpine’s F1 academy

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
Battle-hardened since their Olympic debut in 2021, Singapore’s badminton players Loh Kean Yew and Yeo Jia Min are raring to make a big smash at the Paris Games. Loh, the 2021 world champion, told my colleague David Lee that “anything can happen” at the July 26-Aug 11 quadrennial.
Meanwhile, teenager Kabir Anurag became the first Singaporean to be recruited by the Alpine Formula One team’s driver development programme, taking a major step towards his dream of becoming the Republic’s first F1 driver.
Finally, the Lion City Sailors sent out a strong message of intent with a 2-0 win over Albirex Niigata in the Community Shield, ahead of the new Singapore Premier League season which kicks off on May 10.
Singapore badminton players Loh Kean Yew and Yeo Jia Min aim for deeper run at Paris 2024
Mixed doubles pair Terry Hee and Jessica Tan face a nervy wait to see if they will also qualify as first reserves.
After enduring setbacks, Singapore Paralympians now setting sights on Paris
Archer Nur Syahidah believes she has become mentally tougher since her Tokyo Games exit, while swimmer Sophie Soon is getting medical support for a golfer’s elbow.
Setting world record in Singapore was phenomenal: 2023 ST Athlete of the Year nominee Yip Pin Xiu
Success after recovering from wrist fracture was significant for the Paralympic champion.
Teenager Kabir Anurag is first Singaporean to join Alpine’s Formula One academy
The 16-year-old started his first full Italian Formula 4 season in Misano over the weekend.
Twenty years on, is the Singapore Sports School a success?
There are critics who feel that it is still a work in progress as the school has not achieved all its goals.
Argentina men’s team, New Zealand women claim HSBC SVNS league titles in Singapore
Brooks Koepka warms up for PGA Championship title defence with LIV Singapore victory
In the process, the American became the first to claim four individual titles on the LIV Golf tour.
Sporting Life: The greatest golf shot? We ask the players
Triathlete Choo Ling Er makes a comeback four months after fracturing her spine in a traffic accident
With Cebu done and dusted, Choo is eyeing the Desaru Coast half Ironman this month, although that will depend on her recovery.
Lion City Sailors beat Albirex Niigata 2-0 to lift Community Shield
The Sailors are aiming to recapture the Singapore Premier League title that they last won in 2021.
