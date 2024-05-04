Lion City Sailors beat Albirex Niigata 2-0 to lift Community Shield

SINGAPORE – Despite a raft of new signings, it was old hands Maxime Lestienne and Shawal Anuar who delivered for the Lion City Sailors on May 4, when they beat Singapore Premier League (SPL) defending champions Albirex Niigata 2-0 in the Community Shield.

At the Jalan Besar Stadium, reigning Player of the Year Lestienne set up Shawal’s well-taken opener in the 43rd minute, before earning a penalty which he converted in the 82nd minute.

A satisfied Sailors coach Aleksandar Rankovic is already looking forward to the new SPL season that kicks off with their match against Hougang United on May 10 at Jalan Besar.

The 45-year-old Serb said: “I always call Shawal the MVP (most valuable player) of the Sailors. Every time he started or came on from the bench last season, he delivered. I’m very happy to have this kind of players who know the league well. The newcomers just have to adapt and follow.

“We controlled the game and allowed only one shot on target that was a free kick. I expected more chances for us, but I’m happy we won the Shield.

“Coaches always say they want their teams to peak from the start, but from my experience, that’s not the case and you peak after four or five games as we have to get used to the new players that play for us and also the other teams. But we have to set the fundamentals right now.”

Determined to regain the SPL title they last won in 2021, Singapore Cup winners Sailors showcased their expensively assembled who included additions such as Croatian defender Toni Datkovic, South Korea-born midfielder Song Ui-young, Australian forward Obren Kljajic and Dutch playmaker Bart Ramselaar in front of 4,148 fans.