Brooks Koepka warms up for PGA Championship title defence with LIV Singapore victory

SINGAPORE – Ahead of his PGA Championship title defence in a fortnight, Brooks Koepka received an encouraging sign that his preparations are on track as he emerged LIV Golf Singapore’s champion on May 5.

The American, who was the overnight leader going into the final round at Sentosa Golf Club’s Serapong Course, kept his place at the top of the leaderboard after closing with a three-under 68 to sign for a 15-under 198 total.

In the process, he became the first to claim four individual titles in the LIV Golf league as he held off a late charge by Australians Cameron Smith (64) and Marc Leishman (66), who finished joint second on 13-under.

Koepka said: “I feel a lot better than I did last week. It was rounding the corner for me.

“It was improving but the results weren’t there. It’s nice to see some results and the hard work paying off.”

In stark contrast to the showers that delayed play the day before, the sun was scorching as the fight for the title heated up on the final day.

Koepka, who held a three-shot lead after rounds of 66 and 64, fired birdies on the third and fourth holes, before three-putting for a bogey on hole No. 9.