Teenager Kabir Anurag is first Singaporean to join Alpine’s Formula One academy

SINGAPORE – More than 10,000km away from home, the wheels are in motion for 16-year-old Kabir Anurag to fulfil his dream of becoming Singapore’s first Formula One driver.

On April 15, Kabir Anurag became the first Singaporean to be recruited by Alpine F1 Team’s driver development programme – he is only the ninth addition to the racing team.

And this weekend, the teenager will flag off his first full Formula 4 season with the opening championship races in Misano, where 12 teams and 37 drivers from 25 nations will compete from May 3 to 5.

Other Singaporeans who have raced in F4 include Christian Ho and Rishab Jain.

F4 is the first step in the International Automobile Federation’s (FIA) Global Pathway from karting to F1, with drivers typically progressing through F4, Formula Regional, Formula 3 and Formula 2.

Kabir, who is also representing Germany’s US Racing, said in an Alpine press release: “I am delighted to be joining the Alpine Academy for the 2024 season. It is an honour to have the support and trust of the BWT Alpine F1 Team and have the opportunity to work with the team’s driver development programme to progress in my career both on and off the track.

“I will be starting my rookie season in Italian Formula Four and Euro 4 this year, and I am looking forward to showing what I can do in Alpine colours.”

Johnny Wong, chairman of Motor Sports Singapore’s Automobile and Mobility Commission, noted that Kabir is the first Singaporean to be part of any F1 team’s developmental team.

He said: “It not only requires a lot of determination from the driver, the financial support from the parents, and the sacrifice they have undertaken to make it to this point.

“It would be a proud moment for the nation if we have a Singaporean F1 driver who makes it to the global stage. If Singapore has a designated motorsport park or racing circuit, I believe we will be able to discover and train more potential F1 drivers.”

For now, the Alpine academy will provide Kabir with access to its state-of-the-art facilities in Enstone, Oxfordshire.

Making the announcement on its website, the Britain-based outfit confirmed he will also benefit from the guidance and support of both the academy’s staff and the wider F1 team.

Born in the Republic with an Indian passport, Kabir and his parents became Singapore citizens in 2020.

He was hooked on racing after watching a race when he was four, and he decided that he wanted to become a F1 driver.

Backed by his parents, he relocated to Italy in 2022 with his coach and manager Pavan Ravishankar, a Singaporean former driver who competed in the British F3.