After enduring setbacks, S’pore Paralympians now setting sights on Paris

SINGAPORE – Over the last three years, Singapore para-archer Nur Syahidah Alim has had a lot of time to reflect on her experience at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Then ranked second in the world, the world champion was a favourite for a medal at the Games in 2021. But she was knocked out in the 1/8 elimination round of the women’s individual compound open and did not make the quarter-finals.

While she was disappointed by the early exit, the experience has made her mentally stronger and the 38-year-old is aiming to make amends at the Aug 28-Sept 8 Paris Games.

Speaking to The Sunday Times on the sidelines of the inaugural Paralympic Fiesta at Our Tampines Hub (OTH) on May 4, she said: “I’m seeing a lot of progress in terms of my shooting technique, and I’ve grown in terms of my mental toughness and confidence at the shooting line.

“In terms of my perspective on the sport, I’ve developed a growth mindset. I’m more focused towards my shooting process and the importance of having mental confidence.”

After the Paralympics in 2021, Syahidah said that a lack of competition opportunities and wind conditions had affected her performance at Tokyo.

The current world no. 3 added: “I’ve been going through a lot more competitions, we’ve been trying out different strategies and it’s an ongoing learning journey. Every competition, including Tokyo, is a learning experience.”

The Paralympic Fiesta organised by the Singapore National Paralympic Council will be held at OTH until May 7 to showcase the Singaporean athletes who are competing in Paris. Besides Syahidah, the other representatives are: five-time Paralympic gold medallist Yip Pin Xiu, Sophie Soon and Toh Wei Soong (swimming), Hilary Su, Gemma Foo and Laurentia Tan (equestrian), and Chan Han Siong (shooting).

Soon, who will be participating in her second Paralympics, has had to endure a tougher journey this time. She has been hampered by golfer’s elbow – an injury which causes pain from the elbow to the wrist – for a year and a half.

Revealing that it has affected her psychologically, the 26-year-old said: “It’s been going on for a very long time, and I have a mental barrier where I’m not as daring to push myself as I was before, in fear of it getting worse.

“I’m working with my psychologist to find a good balance where I’m not anxious, but rather alert about the injury and what triggers it. We feel I shouldn’t be afraid to try and push the boundaries.”

She is also working with a physiotherapist and on April 24, she competed at the Para Swimming European Open Championships, her first competition in four months. She finished fifth in the SB12 100m breaststroke after clocking 1:32.32.

While she is not satisfied with her current times, she added: “I’m very glad that was the first time I raced pain-free in a very long time.

“There are still quite a few things to work on. The goal is also to always improve psychologically... to not let the injury affect me to the extent it had.”

She will get another chance to get quicker at the May 17-19 Citi Para Swimming World Series in Singapore and she is aiming to add another event to her Paralympic calendar, the S12 100m backstroke.

On May 4, the para athletes also got an opportunity to meet guest of honour President Tharman Shanmugaratnam at the Paralympic Fiesta, which also features an exhibition, para sports tryouts and other family-friendly activities.