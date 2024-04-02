Joseph Schooling made us ‘really proud to be a Singaporean’

SINGAPORE – On the Saturday morning of August 13, 2016, full-time national serviceman Dashan Kumaran is seated on a ferry from Pulau Tekong to the SAF Ferry Terminal in Changi.

It is no regular commute this time. All eyes on the vessel are glued to the TV screen as national swimmer Joseph Schooling dives into the pool over 15,000km away in Rio de Janeiro. And 50.39 seconds later, the crowd breaks out in hearty cheers as their countryman claims Singapore’s first Olympic gold medal, winning the men’s 100m butterfly final.

Kumaran, now a 26-year-old media professional, remembered how everyone was transfixed by the race, and the pride and ecstasy that followed.

He said: “We were united in willing Joseph Schooling to win, and I still remember the whoops of joy and goosebumps as everyone onboard went wild when he actually did win. At that moment, I felt really proud to be a Singaporean.”

The sports fan is among the many who have paid tribute to Schooling after he decided to call time on his career on April 2.

Singapore Aquatics president Mark Chay said: “He broke the glass ceiling and proved that with hard work and the right approach, Singaporeans can win Olympic gold in a highly competitive sport like swimming. He had and continues to have a direct and positive impact on the sport.

“His legacy as Singapore’s first Olympic gold medallist will never be taken away. Even as he calls time on his competitive career, I hope he continues to contribute to aquatics and perhaps takes on leadership roles either locally and internationally.”

Sprint queen Shanti Pereira, who won the women’s 200m gold at the Asian Games, added: “He put Singapore on the sporting map, so many people know Singapore because of what he did.

“It was an incredible moment not just for Singapore sport but every Singaporean too because in such great moments, the nation comes together and embraces the fact that our country is represented in this way.”

Schooling’s historic moment in Brazil sparked more than just joy and celebrations back home, as his exploits against a star-studden field that included 23-gold Olympic champion Michael Phelps galvanised a nation and inspired a generation of young swimmers.

It also raised the profile of the sport here, as The Straits Times reported swim schools receiving between 20 and 200 per cent more enquiries in the week after his win.

National men’s 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke record holder Nicholas Mahabir shared how he had always wanted to play water polo, until he witnessed Schooling’s Olympic triumph.

The 18-year-old, who asked Schooling for a wefie when training with the national youth water polo team at the OCBC Aquatic Centre in 2019, said: “Any time it gets hard for me, I just think if Jo can do it, why wouldn’t anyone else be able to do it?”

Schooling’s teammates also paid tribute to their senior, noting the strong work ethic that propelled him to the top, his strength in adversity, and his kind nature outside the pool.

Jonathan Tan, who has qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics in the 50m freestyle, said: “You can tell when he is not having a good session because he won’t be particularly happy. You can see he cares and it affects him when he is not doing well, and he will find solutions to swim faster. Even if he is not at his best, he never gives up.”