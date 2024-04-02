‘My mistake was the complacency to think that this will last forever’

A hard education

Greatness requires sweat, wisdom and tough lessons. Before the 200m butterfly at the 2012 Olympics, Schooling was told his goggles and cap were not approved and so he couldn’t use them. He was 17 and rattled but a vital lesson was learnt.

“Anything can happen. Be ready for everything.”

In the US, Schooling grew up. Ferocious in his appetite to win and full of “teenage angst”, he tested his mentor, coach Sergio Lopez. “He had to absorb all this nonsense I threw at him, tantrums, being late to practice.”

After the 2012 goggles incident, Schooling had “a huge falling-out” with Lopez. It was just a teenager acting out. “I was just throwing everything negative I felt at him.” Until Lopez’s wife, Sandy, told Schooling that Lopez didn’t want to coach him any more. “That’s when I woke up. Like, whoa, I didn’t think it was that serious”.

It was a lesson about respect and Schooling responded beautifully. At the 2016 Olympics, even though he was coached then by Eddie Reese, at the University of Texas, he did something unusual.

“I grabbed Serge (then head coach of Singapore) and I said, we have this tradition. I want you to walk me to the ready room and he was shocked.” It was a pupil saying thank you to his guru.

Lopez and his coaches were vital, for they offered him more than practice sets. “A good coach,” he explains, “gives you that unwavering feeling that he’s going to run through a wall with you. Like, you’re going to war essentially.”

Hero of Rio

In August 2016 almost no one in Singapore knew how good Schooling had become. Him versus Michael Phelps felt like an unequal battle. But we could not see his belief and his courage.

And we didn’t know that in his second year at college, to his own bewilderment, Reese whispered in his ear: “Jo, I don’t think you know how good you are. But I think it’s good that you don’t know how good you are”.

In the 100m freestyle, Schooling made the semis and emerged thinking, “Wow, that really hurt. I don’t know how this fly is gonna go”. But in the 100m butterfly heats he was another swimmer.

“Michael is next to me. And I felt like that was one of the easiest races I’d ever swum. Not even tired at all. Almost to the point where I could dictate what I wanted to do, but not only that, what everyone else does.”

Schooling’s 51.41 seconds was fastest in the heats. His 50.83 was fastest in the semis. “I’m thinking to myself, is this actually happening... I’m starting to realise that this is my race to lose tomorrow.”

He led the final at 50m and with 35m left he knew it was his. He finished first, slapped the water and was hugged by Phelps. In the stands his smiling mother held a Singapore flag.