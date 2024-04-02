It’s my turn to be a normal guy: Joseph Schooling

SINGAPORE – Joseph Schooling, Singapore’s first and only Olympic champion, first started thinking about hanging up his goggles when he woke up one day and stopped feeling the same kick he once had about competing.

The 28-year-old announced his retirement on social media on April 2 before hosting a media session at the Chinese Swimming Club (CSC) later in the morning.

In a cosy setting at the CSC grand ballroom that resembled a chinese wedding dinner, Schooling held a session to talk about his decision and future: “No question is off limits, let’s have fun.”

Looking fit in a black polo tee and cream-coloured pants, he admitted “emotions were running high” as he openly addressed questions about his career, Olympic gold, inspiring the next generation, national service, and his cannabis use.

He said: “I don’t like the connotation of retirement because it sounds like there’s nothing to look forward to next as an athlete. I want to be the best in my field, and I will continue putting the same amount of effort, dedication, and focus in the next phase of my career.”